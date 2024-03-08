Mike Woodson Previews IU Senior Day, Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (17-13, 9-10 in the Big Ten) has won three games in a row. A fourth consecutive win would come in the form of a victory against Michigan State (18-12, 10-9 in the Big Ten) on Senior Day.

One player on Indiana that will be celebrated on Sunday is point guard Xavier Johnson.

“I think we’re like 40-22 when Xavier is on the floor for us in an Indiana uniform, which is not a bad record,” said Indiana’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson on Friday.

Woodson says it’s been hard to watch Johnson struggle with injuries the last two years, but he says he’ll always be grateful for being able to coach him.

“I’m going to always be there for him. If he needs me, I’m going to do whatever I can to help him do whatever he needs to do in the next phase of his life. To me, it’s what coaching is all about,” said Woodson.

Johnson returned from an injury against Wisconsin and has helped Indiana win the last three games. He dished out five of Indiana’s 28 assists in their victory Wednesday night against Minnesota.

“It’s kind of nice to see because guys haven’t quit because they’re continuing to work in practice and trying to get better as a group. That’s kind of nice to see from a coaching standpoint,” said Woodson.

Indiana could finish as high as 5th in the Big Ten standings if they can beat Michigan State Sunday and get some help from other teams. Right now they are 8th. Their position in the standings determines where they could play in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

“Michigan State is a good basketball team. They’re well-coached. They play hard and we have to go out and commit ourselves for 40 minutes knowing that we gotta play just as hard as they play and see what happens,” said Woodson.

Michigan State is coming off a win against Northwestern Wednesday night, but they have lost three of their last four games.

Indiana and Michigan State play each other Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm EST. Pregame coverage starts at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

You can hear the full comments from Woodson on Friday below.