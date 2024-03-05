WIBC’s Bracket Challenge 2024

Do you think your you have what it takes to win a bracket challenge in March?

No excuses! Fill one out today!

Fill out a bracket with your buddies, fill out a bracket with your family, and then fill out a bracket with us!

HOW SCORING WORKS:

Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, the team moving on to the next round of the contest will be awarded points as if they won the actual game.

Selection Sunday – Sunday 3/17

*Make your picks AT LEAST 15 minutes before tip-off of each round, times listed below*

MAIN ENTRY: 64 TEAM BRACKET ENTRY

To enter into the 64 team WIBC’s Bracket Challenge make your picks below after Selection Sunday on 3/17 or before the first game of 64 starts on 3/21.

NATIONAL PRIZES

Winner of Full Bracket game individual rounds – $75 VISA Gift Card

Overall Winner of Full Bracket – $475 VISA Gift Card

Overall Winner of 16 Team Bracket – $475 VISA Gift Card

Overall Winner of 4 Team Bracket – $475 VISA Gift Card

