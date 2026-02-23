H&N: 2026 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

It’s time once again for the President of the United States to stand before the American people and deliver his State of the Union address.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD: Hammer & Nigel 2026 SOTU Bingo Card

The blessed event will occur Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 9 PM ET!

Let’s Learn About History: The State of the Union Message is usually given once a year in January or February.

The President uses the address to talk about important issues facing the American people and offer his ideas on solving the nation’s problems.

Nine out of ten times, the problems being discussed were caused by the current President and his political party; however, it is traditional for the President to blame his predecessor.

These speeches are normally a bit dry and boring, but Trump adds an element of entertainment to the event. You never know what you’ll get or what will be said.

Download the bingo card, enjoy, and tag @hammerandnigel if you get a BINGO!