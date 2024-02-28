Short-term: The Pacers are seventh in the East as they wrap up February and face a daunting March schedule, with 10 of 15 games on the road. Given their focus on reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble — and the first time since Tyrese Haliburton arrived — every game counts.

Long-term: Indiana’s trade-deadline addition of two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam was huge because a player that skilled has never signed with the Pacers in free agency. Defensive improvement is also critical, and they need consistent output from several younger players, starting with Bennedict Mathurin. Can he become their third pillar?

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

The post Short-Term & Long-Term Importance For The Indiana Pacers appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Short-Term & Long-Term Importance For The Indiana Pacers was originally published on 1075thefan.com