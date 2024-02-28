Ware Helps Will Hoosiers to Win Over Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team went on a 6-0 run over the last 1:47 seconds to beat the Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night at Assembly Hall 74-70.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Hoosiers.

Indiana got off to a hot start to lead by as many as 15 points in the first half. Hoosier center Kel’el Ware scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half and made 11 of his 12 shots.

Indiana also shot 62% for the game while Wisconsin was held to 44% from the field.

With 10:06 to go in the game and the game tied at 54, fans began to evacuate Assembly Hall because the fire alarms started going off.

“It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony. Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building,” said the IU athletic department in a statement.

The fans returned and enjoyed Indiana’s first home win since January 30 (74-68 over Iowa).

Indiana improves to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten.

They face Maryland on Sunday at 2 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 1 pm on 93.1 WIBC.