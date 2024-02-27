Former Hoosier Brian Evans On IU’S Continued Struggles

The Indiana Hoosiers have only a few games remaining in what has been a tough season.

The team is on a 4-game losing streak, including Saturday’s 83-74 loss to Penn State, and has only won 2 out of the last 10 games. With a record of 14-13, really the only thing left for the Hoosiers to play for is pride. The Hoosiers will have a chance to defend that pride Tuesday night against the 18-9 Wisconsin Badgers, who currently rank 3rd in the Big Ten.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans joined the show. He gave his thoughts on how the season has gone since the last time he and John spoke.

“It seems like it’s just slipping. Every game it just seems like it’s getting worse. To be down 20 to Northwestern at home…to lose at home to Nebraska, who hadn’t won a road game in the Big Ten…We look really lost right now, and to me it looks like he’s [Hoosiers head Mike Woodson] lost the team.”

Brian also dove into how, on paper, the Hoosiers are one of the more talented team’s in the Big Ten, which is why it’s so shocking to see them play the way they have.

“I did see something that was disturbing about the amount of stars, like 5-stars and 4-stars that we have on our team. We have the most stars in the Big Ten, and we are statistically in last place across all the analytics in the Big Ten. That’s a bad look, man. That ain’t good for anybody that likes Indiana basketball.”

