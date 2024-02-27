Listen Live
Local News

Warrick County Commissioners Pass Ordinance Opposing Energy Rate Hike

Warrick County Commissioners Pass Ordinance Opposing Energy Rate Hike

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CenterPoint Energy

Source: Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

 

Evansville, Ind– The Warrick County commission has unanimously approved an ordinance opposing a rate hike from CenterPoint Energy. The ordinance says CenterPoint has had the highest rates and taxes in all of Indiana since 2008 and adds any proposed increase would make the economic situation worse for people. They say it will a burden on low-income residents and would prevent economic development in Warrick County. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public field hearing on CenterPoint’s rate increase Thursday, February 29 at the Old National Events Plaza.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close