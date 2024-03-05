Take the Polar Plunge To Raise Awareness About Veteran Suicide

Craig Collins is in for Tony Katz this week while he’s in Israel. Craig invited special guest M.T. Ragan to talk about his cause to raise awareness of veteran suicide. M.T. is a navy vet that has been jumping into icy cold water every 22nd of every month for almost 2 years now.
M.T.:
What the V.A. seems to be doing is they’re pulling 22 bodies out of the water every day trying to find out what happened to them. What we’re doing is more of an upstream approach, we’re trying to stop people from jumping in the water in the first place. So, in perfect military sense, the best way to do that is jump in the water.
#PatriotPlunge
#22VA
Listen to the full discussion here:
