Bring on Michigan. Trump expected to win again, Haley stays in.

Tony Katz covered this, and the following on today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News:

Just say No to the SOTU? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-perry-house-state-of-the-union/2024/02/26/id/1155013/ Biden on Seth Meyers.

Whitmer is terrible. Whitmer expects anti-Biden vote to be big in Michigan – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/whitmer-protest-vote-biden-michigan-politics-desk-rcna140533

Because Tony is going to be out, we have Two Tony Katz Music Moments Today!

Artist – King Harvest

Song – Dancing in the Moonlight

Album – Dancing in the Moonlight

Year – 1973 (song originally released in 1970 by Boffalongo)

Kroger & Albertsons merger getting blowback. Regulators sue to block merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons (msn.com)

Japan is going to the moons of Mars – https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2024/02/japans-will-launch-mission-to-mars-moons-phobos-and-deimos-in-2024-with-samples-returned-in-2029.html

Irish woman who has lost her country to immigrants is our Popcorn moment.

Progressives believe that Parents have no rights.

Biden hopes to have a cease fire by Monday. Biden says he hopes to see a cease-fire by next Monday in Israel-Hamas war (nbcnews.com)

Michigan Primary Today, Nikki points out the red flags. Biden won’t be the Nominee come convention. It will be Michelle Obama says Tony.

Tony’s leaving for Israel tomorrow.

Sternberg replaces Merris at Bluebeard – https://www.ibj.com/articles/bluebeard-chef-abbi-merriss-to-be-succeeded-by-alan-sternberg?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2nd Music Moment song of the Day

Artist – The Mavericks

Song – Back In your Arms Again

Album – In Time

Year – 2013

It’s Producer Karl’s Birthday.

