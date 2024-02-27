Listen Live
Tony Katz

Bring on Michigan. Trump expected to win again.

These stories and more on today's Tony Katz and the Morning News

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bring on Michigan. Trump expected to win again, Haley stays in.

USA map series with state Michigan, with flag

Source: Janos Varga / Getty

Tony Katz covered this, and the following on today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News:

Just say No to the SOTU? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-perry-house-state-of-the-union/2024/02/26/id/1155013/ Biden on Seth Meyers.

2023 Clinton Global Initiative

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Whitmer is terrible. Whitmer expects anti-Biden vote to be big in Michigan – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/whitmer-protest-vote-biden-michigan-politics-desk-rcna140533

Because Tony is going to be out, we have Two Tony Katz Music Moments Today!

Artist – King Harvest

Song – Dancing in the Moonlight

Album – Dancing in the Moonlight

Year – 1973 (song originally released in 1970 by Boffalongo)

Kroger & Albertsons merger getting blowback. Regulators sue to block merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons (msn.com)

Japan is going to the moons of Mars – https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2024/02/japans-will-launch-mission-to-mars-moons-phobos-and-deimos-in-2024-with-samples-returned-in-2029.html 

 

Popcorn in red and white container on a dark background

Source: galitskaya / Getty

Irish woman who has lost her country to immigrants is our Popcorn moment.  

 

Progressives believe that Parents have no rights.  

 

Biden hopes to have a cease fire by Monday.  Biden says he hopes to see a cease-fire by next Monday in Israel-Hamas war (nbcnews.com)

 

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-PRAYER

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Michigan Primary Today, Nikki points out the red flags. Biden won’t be the Nominee come convention. It will be Michelle Obama says Tony.

israel flag

Source: ShakedN / Getty

Tony’s leaving for Israel tomorrow.  

Sternberg replaces Merris at Bluebeard – https://www.ibj.com/articles/bluebeard-chef-abbi-merriss-to-be-succeeded-by-alan-sternberg?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel 

2nd Music Moment song of the Day 

Artist – The Mavericks

Song – Back In your Arms Again

Album – In Time

Year – 2013

Colorful birthday candles on cake

Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty

It’s Producer Karl’s Birthday. 

Catch the show in its entirety and previous shows here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST!

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close