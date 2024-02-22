Robbie Hummel Dives Deep on Purdue and Indiana

For the vast majority of this season, the Purdue Boilermakers have been the most dominant, consistent, and reliable team in college basketball.

Hummel’s Deep Dive on Purdue

Zach Edey is in position to win the National Player of the Year award again this season. Braden Smith has been steady all season long as a defender, rebounder, and court general. The addition of Lance Jones has arguably been the best transfer in the country.

You could even make the case that this is the best team that Matt Painter has ever had, especially at the point guard position.

“Braden Smith is the best point guard that Coach Painter has had in his time at West Lafayette. I do think the addition of Lance Jones, the swagger he brings, the electricity he plays with in transition, that’s a guy that changes the way you look at this group of guards. I called Fletcher Loyer combustible earlier in the season. He gives Tennessee twenty-seven, he gives Arizona twenty-seven, but in these last three games, he’s looked a little lost offensively. They’ve got to get him going again.” Robbie Hummel on Query & Company Thursday afternoon.

At the center position, Edey is second in college basketball in scoring and third in rebounding. He also first in college basketball in free throws made and attempted. He’s averaging just one more point per game than he did a season ago, but he’s more efficient this season.

“Edey has just gotten better and better. I know he’s delt with some foul issues the last two weeks, and he has to stay out of foul trouble. That’s something he had done so well through through mid or late January and it’s kind of changed a little bit. The way he runs, the skill he shows, his agility, his conditioning, like those things are incredible. I’ve seen so many seven foot players who totally suck. They play because their big, they’re not good basketball players, and Zach is just so productive. It’s so funny to me to hear there’s legitimate people that cover college basketball who think he’s just big. I just laugh at that.” Hummel stated.

Hummel’s Deep Dive on Indiana

It has not been a fun season to be an Indiana Hoosier basketball fan. Nearly losing a non-conference game to Morehead State at home, guard play has been putrid, and have lost seven of their last nine games.

Mike Woodson‘s lack of future planning for Jalen Hood-Schifino going to the NBA after one season is mind numbing. Now, Trey Galloway is playing out of position, Gabe Cupps is playing minutes he wasn’t recruited to play, and not a single guard is reliable.

“They’ve got a lot of problems right now. I don’t think their roster is constructed in a way that you can really win at a high level in college basketball or the Big Ten conference currently. Their guard play is not good enough and part of that is Xavier Johnson injury. I like Trey Galloway, I think last year’s role for him was perfect. He’s the fourth or fifth option on the floor, he can guard, he can get to the rim, he plays incredibly hard, I would take him on my team any day. If you’re asking him to be on the floor for Indiana, that’s a problem. The lack of three-point shooting is really eye opening.” College Basketball analyst Robbie Hummel on Query & Company Thursday afternoon.

Look at the top teams in the Big Ten Conference and the guards they have. Purdue has Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Fletcher Loyer. Illinois has Terrance Shannon Jr. Northwestern has Boo Buie, Brooks Barnhizer, Ryan Langborg, and Ty Berry. In order to be successful in the Big Ten & NCAA Tournament, you need experienced and talented guards that can make shots while defending.

