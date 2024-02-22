2 Men Shot at Arby’s in Mishawaka

Two people were shot at the Arby’s restaurant on McKinley Avenue in Mishawaka. The shooting happened Wednesday night, just after 11 P.M. near the Town and Country Shopping Plaza. Police found a 23-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and is in serious condition. Shortly after, a 21-year-old man walked into that hospital’s Emergency Room with a gunshot wound is also in serious condition. It’s not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant and there is no word on suspects or what happened leading up to the gunfire.