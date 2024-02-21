Should the Indianapolis Colts Draft Brock Bowers?

It’s no secret that the tight end position for the Indianapolis Colts was a turnstile in 2023. Could that all be resolved this season if they select one of the most explosive tight ends in April? Potentially.

In year one underneath Shane Steichen, four different tight ends flashed at some point during the regular season.

Kylen Granson – 30 receptions 368 yards 1 TD | 1 rush 2 yards Will Mallory – 18 receptions 207 yards 0 TD Mo Alie-Cox – 13 receptions 161 yards 3 TDs Andrew Ogletree – 9 receptions 147 yards 2 TDs

The tight end group combined for 70 receptions 883 yards 6 touchdowns. If one player put up those numbers, he would slot sixth in yards and seventh in receptions.

In three years as a Georgia Bulldog, Brock Bowers put up great numbers in a run first system that doesn’t force feed targets to their best player.

Freshman – 56 receptions 882 yards (15.8 average) 13 TDs | 4 rushes 56 yards 1 TD

Sophomore – 63 receptions 942 yards (15.0 average) 7 TDs | 9 rushes 109 yards 3 TDs

Junior – 56 receptions 714 yards (12.8 average) 6 TDs | 6 rushes 28 yards 1 TD

Worth noting that Bowers missed four games as a Junior. Three games because of a knee injury and then sat out Georgia’s bowl game.

In his three seasons, Bowers amassed 175 receptions 2,538 yards (14.5 average) 26 touchdowns as a receiver. Additionally, he ran the ball 19 times for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns.

NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to access the type of talent the Colts could select.

“You never worry about drafting a talented player in to a position you have a lot of players. Do you have players that do what he does? No you do not. I like Granson and Mallory did a nice job last year. The fact is, he is rare run after catch stuff. He’s like watching Mike Alstot with the ball in his hands after the catch. Brock Bowers is just a unique player. He is a guy that helps you mismatch defenses. You need to have a variety of weaponry to attack defenses.”

If Bowers is on the board when it’s time for Chris Ballard to submit the pick, then he better take him. The likelihood of him becoming one the tight ends in the same conversation as Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, etc. is high.

Assuming Michael Pittman Jr. is back with the Colts, the offense is really missing a versatile weapon like Bowers. Someone with some ability to gain extra yards after the catch that can operate over the middle of the field for Anthony Richardson.

