Top Party Cities in USA Revealed, An Indiana City Makes List for Cheapest Hotels

Research by online casino reviewer, The Casino Wizard analyzed multiple factors that people may consider important when planning their nights out. These factors include the number of bars, average hotel prices, average drink prices, activities available, the weather, and a few other metrics.That new study has revealed that Las Vegas is the best city in America for partying. San Francisco is the second-best party city in America Portland, Cincinnati and Miami all make the top ten.

Here is the Top Ten:

1 – Las Vegas

2 – San Francisco

3 – New York

4 – Portland

5 – Orlando

6 – Cincinnati (Cincinnati has 69 bars per 100,000 residents, which is the most out of any city)

7 – New Orleans

8 – Miami

9 – Seattle

10 – Honolulu

Those are the top 10 cities for partying overall, but if you are looking to go out partying but worried about your purse or wallet look no further than these cities which have the cheapest hotels if you are travelling from out of town. Best Cities for when you’re on a budget…ranked first was Tulsa, OK with and average price of $99 a night followed by Garland, TX and Fort Wayne, IN came home third with an average nightly price of $105. For more info…log onto https://thecasinowizard.com/.