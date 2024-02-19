Listen Live
Saturday Night On The Circle

Biden Clown Show is remolding the Federal Government in the edifice of Cultural Marxism and Decay

The Biden Administration is doubling down on its DEI policies

Published on February 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Biden Dystopic Clown Show continues its march downward.

Biden Interior Sec. Deb Haaland praises the department’s “Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights”: “We have a diverse staff in that office, too!” Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: “In education, there’s not something that we do that’s not part of our ‘equity’ initiative”. Biden Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden says the administration is hard at work building an “infrastructure within [federal] agencies to drive equity.”

Ethan Hatcher:

These are the agencies which oversee how the entire government operates and it’s being saturated with these DEI policies: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Which would be better titled: Division, Exclusion, and Incompetence, but that is exactly what’s being ingrained in the federal government.

Transgender Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine:

Democrats unveil new “hip hop task force” to tackle racial inequity:

 

Listen to the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close