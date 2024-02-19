“Homemade Grenade’ Found In Truck Of Evansville Man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man in Evansville has been arrested for having a homemade grenade.

The cops say that’s what the device was meant to function as. They found it in the pick-up truck of Randal Burkhart. Police pulled him over for not having a bad registration on his license plate.

When they searched his truck they found the device which appeared to be a shotgun shell wrapped in tape with a screw protruding from the primer. It also had two bolts taped around it.

Experts looked at it and said it was an improvised grenade meant to go off after throwing it. They added that the device could have killed someone if they have been in the proximity of it if it goes off.

They disabled the grenade and Burkhart was arrested.