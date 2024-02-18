Listen Live
IMPD Officer Seriously Injured in Crash

The incident is still under investigation,.

Published on February 18, 2024

IMPD Officer Injured

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

 

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was involved in a serious vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon near Mooresville and Kentucky Ave in Indianapolis.

The incident is still under investigation, and we’ll provide more details as soon as they become available.

