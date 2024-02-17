Next Carmel Chief of Police Announced

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel has a new Chief of Police.

Earlier this week, Mayor Sue Finkam announced that Drake Sterling will officially be Chief starting February 29th. The man was chosen after a selection process that involved community members, police, and more.

Zionsville Police Chief Michael Spears said, “He is committed to transparency with the public and an active member of the community… I look forward to collaborating with Chief Sterling as a peer.”

Sterling has been in law enforcement for more than 15 years. He also previously graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico and currently serves on the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He explained, “I look forward to providing strong collaboration and leadership for the police officers and citizens of this community.” He will be publicly sworn in on March 12th.

