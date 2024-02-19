Democrat Ted Lieu Blames Trump for Death of Alexei Navalny

Joe Biden said that the consequences for Russia if Alexei Navalny were to die in prison would be severe. Biden is the current President, but what do Democrats do? They blame Trump:
Lieu’s theory is that Trump provided Russia the green light to do “crazy stuff”, yet who’s the current president?
Tony Katz:
This isn’t Trump’s fault, and to say so is ridiculous… Blaming Trump for the death of dissident Alexei Navalny? These lefties are nuts, certifiable and unserious as the day is long.
