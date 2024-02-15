Climate terrorists are now going after the Constitution

You may recall climate vandals recently throwing soup at the Mona Lisa.

Now these creeps are going after the Constitution:

Tony Katz:

These two guys should have been hit in the face, knocked to the ground, dragged out by any part you could have grabbed on them, and then thrown in jail. Considering destruction of the Constitution should have been met with force.

He continues:

The people who will destroy art are ISIS. The people who would want to destroy the Constitution are ISIS. Of course I support fighting terrorists. People who want to destroy the foundations of a civil society, the Constitution, the only thing since the Magna Carta, that actually discusses the rights of the people… And art in general, which is an expression of the free people, of their situation of their thoughts, of their values. Damn straight, I favor knocking those people out.

