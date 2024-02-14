Listen Live
Tony Katz

Valentine’s Day Advice: Don’t Buy the Jewelry for the Person You’re Thinking about Getting Serious With

Buy Jewelry for the One You ARE Serious With. Tony Katz provides his tips for this day of Love

Published on February 14, 2024

Today can be stressful day for those of you out there. Should you spend a lot of money on your significant other? Do you have the money? Should you buy chocolates, or buy a teddy bear? Tony Katz provides his tips for this significant day:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

 

