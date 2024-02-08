Can San Francisco Take Down Kansas City?

Four years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The fourth quarter collapse for San Francisco jump started the latest NFL dynasty.

Sunday’s game will mark the fourth Super Bowl in the last five years underneath Head Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The only team to defeat the pair was Tom Brady the following season. 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, looks to join the G.O.A.T. as the only quarterbacks to defeat an ascending all-time great.

On paper, this game should be fascinating. Kansas City’s defense has been one the most consistent, dominant, and underrated defenses all season. They haven’t surrendered 30+ points in a game this season. San Francisco has reached that scoring output in ten of their eighteen games. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame joined Query & Company Thursday afternoon to share his thoughts on the game.

“If you’re talking about versatility, different packages, different formations, and stuff like that, I think the 49ers have more of that. The niners have more ways to line up and move you around. I would contend that the Chiefs have the scariest thing they can do, which is just give the ball to Patrick Mahomes and give him three seconds. That’s kind of the story of this game.” Verderame stated.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan for San Francisco has been to two Super Bowls. He lost one as the offensive coordinator with the Falcons to conclude the 2016 season (28-3 collapse to New England) and one as a head coach. A lot of questions will be asked if Shanahan fails to win the Lombardi Trophy this season.

If Mahomes secures his third trophy before turning 29, then the evaluation of his legacy with a lot of football left.

“Mahomes is the best player in the world right now. Period. End of discussion. Mahomes is clear and away, the greatest player of his generation. He is the best player in this era. If he wins he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, at least a two-time Super Bowl MVP, thrown for 5,000 yards twice, and 50 touchdowns once. Does he have to get to seven for people to say he’s better or equal to Brady? Does he have to get to five? Whatever that number is, it’s reasonable. Even if it’s seven for people I think it’s reasonable. He is playing for his spot in history. He’s trying to rack up as many as he can.” Verderame said.

All of that discussion can be tabled another year if San Francisco wins their first Super Bowl since 1995.

