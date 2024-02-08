Purdue’s P.J. Thompson Believes This Team is Different

In 2018, P.J. Thompson graduated from Purdue after spending four seasons as a player for Matt Painter. He followed that up by becoming a graduate assistant for the veteran coach. Now in his second season as the Director of Player Development.

The role that Thompson serves on the coaching staff is comparable to the offensive coordinator for a football team. He helps draw up in-bound plays, create a game plan for the Boilermakers offense, and works with the guards.

On Wednesday’s Query & Company, the 2014 Brebeuf Jesuit High School graduate explained why this year’s team is different than last year’s team that was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“This group is just different to where it doesn’t matter. They’re not phased by other people. They have the utmost confidence in their selves, their abilities, and each other. Their cohesiveness is at a level I haven’t seen. It doesn’t matter what the other team’s doing and their going into buildings unfazed. I love where our group is at from a mental and physical standpoint.” Thompson stated.

Coming up on Saturday the Indiana Hoosiers visit Mackey Arena to take on the Boilermakers. Earlier this year Purdue dismantles IU 87-66 behind Zach Edey’s 33 points and 18 rebounds. Despite the dominance, Thompson explained that they have to have the same mindset Saturday as they did when they visited Bloomington.

“What you guys did at Indiana the first time doesn’t matter anymore. You think that they’re going to come in here and lay down and let us win because we’re at home? It’s not magic because we’re at home. The magic is our details. I think if we can have the right mindset and understand it’s a new game and you got to go win this game. I think we’ll have success and do the necessary things we need to do to win the game.”

Tip-off on Saturday between Purdue and Indiana is set for 8:00pm eastern on FOX. Coverage on 93.1 WIBC will start at 7:00pm eastern with Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, and John Herrick.

