We Will Decide for Them What is Best for Them, They’ll Eat Bugs, and They Will Like It

The elitist wants to force the market on you. There are those who like electric vehicles, but electric vehicles aren’t for all.

Tony Katz:

There’s no doubt that Tesla changed the game and made electric vehicles something that people want. Musk made it cool, made it hip. The government came in and ruined everything. And they ruined everything, by stating that everybody has to have an electric car.

Now the elites are coming for your coffee:

The elitist wants to force the market upon you. And everyone has told them from the consumer to the manufacturer “No”. Doesn’t mean they’re not going to change. Doesn’t mean they’re not going to find something tomorrow.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.