Purdue Guard Braden Smith On IU-Purdue, More!

The Purdue Boilermakers added an impressive win on the road over 6th-ranked Wisconsin to their resume on Sunday, beating the Badgers 75-69.

The win is yet another feather in the cap for a team looking to right the wrongs of years past, and finally make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament. While the true test awaits in March, getting a tough win over a team like Wisconsin in their own house says a lot about the fortitude of this Boilermakers team.

Next up for Purdue is an inner-state showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette on Saturday. Ahead of that game, Purdue guard Braden Smith joined the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV. Braden spoke about how he thinks his squad is playing ahead of Saturdays game.

“I think we’re playing great right now, and it’s honestly really fun to be a part of something like this, where everybody has fun winning, but also just the successes of each other as well. We’re all happy for each other, we’re all just joyful for everything that we’ve got and everything that we’re getting, and we’re kind of excited for the rest of the season and how everything will play out.”

With all the success Purdue has, the bullseye on their back continues to grow. Braden talked about if he enjoys playing with that bullseye, especially in hostile territory.

“Personally, I love away games. I love just going in there and seeing them have packed stands. I mean the hate just kind of fuels you, and gives you a little bit of extra energy, but I think what it tells [is] a lot about who you are as a team, when every game I’ve lost here since I’ve been here [in] my two years, we’ve been court rushed. I think that says a lot about not only our team, but just the program in general, and kind of the respect. I mean people on other fanbases aren’t going to say it’s a respect thing, but I see it as a respect thing because their rushing us after they beat us after every time, so I see it as a good thing.”

Braden also gave some insight into what he thinks the Boilermakers need to take away from their first win over IU in January, so that they can get a repeat performance on Saturday

“I think if we just start off hot like we did there, take care of the ball, I thought that was huge, and then just rebound like we did. I think if we control those three things, and just play our game of basketball it’ll settle itself.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Braden Smith of Purdue down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

