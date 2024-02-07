The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday and while neither team has a ton of fans in Indianapolis, there are still some players with some local flavor that will be playing in the game. One of those guys is 49ers safety and special teamer George Odum, who played for the Colts from 2018-2021 before catching on with the 49ers.

It’s just having that mindset every time going out on that field. I take every rep like it’s my last snap. I’m trying to wreck someone – George Odum on how he approaches special teams duties

We caught up with Odum ahead of the Super Bowl to discuss where he’s come as a player, his time with the Colts, the origin of his nickname, if he’d consider a return to Indy and what’s on the boombox playlist of the 49ers.

That boy is a tackling machine out there. He’s my guy. – George Odum on his friendship with current Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin

For the full interview with George Odum, click the link below.

The post Former Colts Safety George Odum Is Ready For The Super Bowl appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former Colts Safety George Odum Is Ready For The Super Bowl was originally published on 1075thefan.com