There is something wrong the President. Biden is not okay. Biden told a crowd on Sunday that he met with French President Mitterrand at the G7 conference after Biden took office in 2021. Mitterrand died in 1996.

If you’re one of these people who when taking a look at Joe Biden’s clear mental issues, you say “but Trump,” you’re pathetic… The rational mind must state that Joe Biden is not okay.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.