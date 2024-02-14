$50 Minimum Wage? Deficit Spending? Of Course, the CPI is up

The MSM has been celebrating a strong economy of late, but the average consumer hasn’t been feeling it.

Stock momentum slams into a wall in S&P 500’s worst CPI day in years (yahoo.com)

The CPI report yesterday confirms what we all know, inflation is still with us.

Dr Matt Will:

We haven’t had this high of inflation since mid 2021. It’s a 3-month trend… All items are up for 3 months… It doesn’t matter where you look, everything is up. Food is up, shelter is up. This is not what we were promised by the President.

When asked by Tony what’s causing this? Matt replies:

President Biden. That’s the bottom line, President Biden. Jerome Powell has been very politically correct. He’s been very gentle in saying, “you know we’ve increased rates; we’re doing our part, can you people please control your spending?” He’s been very kind in saying this. And he’s said, “Unless you get your spending under control, don’t expect rate cuts.” He’s been very consistent in what he’s said, and the administration is ignoring him. And you just played a clip, before you brought me on that got me even more riled. $50 dollars an hour for the kid who cuts my grass? That translates into over $100,000 a year. Really, and that’s not going to cause inflation? These people, these socialists running the economy, they’re the problem, and their solution is more of the problem.

