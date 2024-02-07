Adult, Teenager Shot At West Side Gym Late Tuesday Evening

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent night in Indianapolis was capped off with a shooting on the city’s west side where two people were shot at a gym.

Police officers had been at the scene of an earlier shooting on the west side when they got the call to just a few blocks south to VASA Fitness along 38th Street near I-465. Video taken by some of the people working out inside the gym showed at least two shots were fired.

IMPD Sgt. Mike McCardia said two people were hurt, an adult and a teenager.

“The best information we have is that someone went inside the front door and started firing some shots,” McCardia said. “We really don’t know anything more. Obviously, it was mass chaos.”

McCardia said there were several people they know of who fled the scene and they are asking them to get in touch with IMPD detectives so they can help with the investigation.

At last check, both victims are said to be stable. The teenager was taken to Riley Hospital downtown.

So far no arrests have been made.