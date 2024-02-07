Listen Live
Indiana AG Todd Rokita Launches Portal for Parents to Monitor Public Schools’ Discriminatory Policies, Content

Rokita joins The Tony Kinnett Cast to discuss

Published on February 7, 2024

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined the Tony Kinnett Cast to discuss his new Eyes on Education Portal

Rokita explains: 

This a tool for parents to empower them in their dealings with their own school system so they can better raise their kids, which is their job and not the schools. 

Listen to the full interview here:

 

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

 

