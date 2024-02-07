Indiana AG Todd Rokita Launches Portal for Parents to Monitor Public Schools’ Discriminatory Policies, Content

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined the Tony Kinnett Cast to discuss his new Eyes on Education Portal
Rokita explains:
This a tool for parents to empower them in their dealings with their own school system so they can better raise their kids, which is their job and not the schools.
Listen to the full interview here:
Listen to the show and older shows in their entirety here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
