U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz Reconsiders and is Now Running for Reelection

She cited her desire to spend more time with her family, particularly two high school girls back home.

Published on February 5, 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz is running for reelection. The second-term Republican announced last year she would not be seeking reelection.

 

When she mentioned her desire not to run for reelection, she cited her desire to spend more time with her family, particularly two high school girls back home.

 

This story is developing. Check back for details.

