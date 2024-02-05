U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she’s running for reelection

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to announce that she has reconsidered and now will seek re-election in Indiana’s 5th congressional district.

Her released statement:

Spartz Will File For Reelection (mailchi.mp)

As to why she changed her mind for re-election. She tells Tony:

I cannot abandon some of these issues… I talk to a lot of people, and I think that a lot of Americans are frustrated, so I want them to make the choice and ultimately competition is good.

The race for Indiana’s 5th could get fascinating says Tony.

