U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she’s running for reelection

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to announce that she has reconsidered and now will seek re-election in Indiana’s 5th congressional district.
Her released statement:
Spartz Will File For Reelection (mailchi.mp)
As to why she changed her mind for re-election. She tells Tony:
I cannot abandon some of these issues… I talk to a lot of people, and I think that a lot of Americans are frustrated, so I want them to make the choice and ultimately competition is good.
The race for Indiana’s 5th could get fascinating says Tony.
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
