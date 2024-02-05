Listen Live
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she’s running for reelection

She joins Tony Katz and the Morning News to make her big announcement

Published on February 5, 2024

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to announce that she has reconsidered and now will seek re-election in Indiana’s 5th congressional district.

Her released statement:

Spartz Will File For Reelection (mailchi.mp)

As to why she changed her mind for re-election. She tells Tony:

I cannot abandon some of these issues… I talk to a lot of people, and I think that a lot of Americans are frustrated, so I want them to make the choice and ultimately competition is good.

The race for Indiana’s 5th could get fascinating says Tony.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

