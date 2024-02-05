Listen To H&N This Week To Win Luke Bryan Tickets

Listen to Hammer and Nigel this week from 3-7 on Monday-Friday for your chance to win two tickets to see Luke Bryan on Saturday, September 7th @ Ruoff Music Center!
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy