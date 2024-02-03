Penn State Pops Off in Second Half To Beat Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Saturday 85-71. It is the first win by the Penn State men’s basketball program at Assembly Hall since February 12, 2014.
Indiana led by as many as 11 points early in the game, but Penn State’s shooting took over the game in the second half. They shot 60% from three-point range in the second half and 57% for the game. Their largest lead was 18.
Ace Baldwin Jr. gave Penn State their first lead of the game at 45-43 with 16:18 left in the game. Penn State wouldn’t trail again after that. Baldwin Jr. led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 22 points and dished out eight assists.
Indiana’s Kel’el Ware led all scorers with 25 points and 11 rebounds. It was his ninth double double of the season.
“I’m not going to throw my guys under the bus, but they didn’t perform the second half. They were flat as hell,” said Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson after the defeat.
The Hoosiers have lost four of their last five games. Their overall record is 13-9 and they are 5-6 in the Big Ten. Penn State improves to 11-11 on the year. Now, they have a 5-6 Big Ten record.
Indiana’s next game is at Ohio State on Tuesday February 6 at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.
You can hear the full comments from Coach Woodson and the players on the loss.
