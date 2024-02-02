Bill Regarding Sex Education Heads to Full Senate at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS–A bill that’s being considered in the Indiana Statehouse would require all sex ed curriculum to be approved by local school boards and posted online.
It would require school board approval for any learning materials for grades four through 12 and supporters say it will increase transparency for parents to know what their children are being taught.
At the moment, parents have to give permission for their student to take sex ed. Children are not required to take the class.
“I think it’s good for schools, parents and school board members. It might event cause parents to address this with their child before the school does it which I think is a good thing since parents are the child’s first teacher and primary influence,” said Micah Clark, with the American Family Association of Indiana.
Critics of it say school boards already have the power to do this if they want to and it would create more of a burden for teachers.
“Under its new requirements, I think many school districts who are already facing strains in terms of staff and resources will just throw their hands up and get rid of traditional sexual education,” said Jim May, a parent who opposes the bill and testified in front of lawmakers.
Other critics said the bill is too broad and that it could eliminate proper discussions to be had with the LGBTQ community.
The bill was approved by a vote of 8-5 in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday. It’s going to the full Senate for consideration.
