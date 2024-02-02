Win Tickets To The Boat, Sport, & Travel Show

Enter below to win a family four pack of tickets to the 69th annual Boat Sport & Travel Show at Indiana Farmers Coliseum February 16th-18th & 21st-25th!
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student