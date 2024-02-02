Listen Live
Tony Katz Today

Booming Economy?

Charles Payne from Fox News doesn't believe so

Published on February 2, 2024

Recent headlines have been trumpeting the great economy we’ve been having:

Economy added booming 353K jobs in January, unemployment held at 3.7%. (msn.com)

Charles Payne (Unbreakable Investor by Charles Payne) is not taking such a rosy view:

Regarding unemployment, Charles explains:

Last month 670,000 people left the labor force… If that many people stayed in the labor force the unemployment rate would have been well over 4%. So, is that good news, or is that bad news? That’s 600,000 people who have left the labor force, that’s a strong economy?

Another factor that worries Charles is the consumer debt in this country.

I think it’s whistling past the graveyard. The interest rates have never been higher, almost 22%. Store cards at 34%. Delinquency rates are rapidly rising, and now you’ve got people on buy now pay later, which is going to be another unmitigated disaster. And this last December, a lot of people started using that to eat, to buy groceries. We have two Americas: One America that is doing very well, and one that is not, on borrowed time.

 

