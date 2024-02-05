Listen Live
Saturday Night On The Circle

SB 52 Author Aaron Freeman: Can we please have a conversation about cars and buses sharing lanes? 

State Senator joins Saturday Night on the Circle to talk about his bill putting a construction pause to dedicated bus lanes for the Blue Line

Published on February 5, 2024

State Senator Aaron Freeman joined Saturday Night on the Circle to explain Senate Bill 52. Freeman asks:

Before we take 60% of a roadway away, for only buses, can we please have a conversation about cars and buses sharing lanes? 

The left locally has gone ballistic over this bill, even bullying local businesses who orignally supported Freeman’s bill:

Listen to the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

