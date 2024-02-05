SB 52 Author Aaron Freeman: Can we please have a conversation about cars and buses sharing lanes? 

State Senator Aaron Freeman joined Saturday Night on the Circle to explain Senate Bill 52. Freeman asks:
Before we take 60% of a roadway away, for only buses, can we please have a conversation about cars and buses sharing lanes?
The left locally has gone ballistic over this bill, even bullying local businesses who orignally supported Freeman’s bill:
Listen to the discussion here:
