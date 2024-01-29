Indianapolis Police Officer Charged in Sex Case with Minor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer was arrested and charged after an investigation by the city’s internal affairs unit.
On January 12, 2024, detectives from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) began looking into allegations that an off-duty police officer had a sexual relationship with a minor. The police department presented their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on January 26, 2024, to decide on charges.
On Friday, the prosecutor’s office filed charges against the officer, Paul Humphrey. The charges include sexual misconduct (4 counts), child seduction (3 counts), attempted obstruction (1 count), official misconduct (1 count), and voyeurism (1 count).
A warrant was issued for Humphrey’s arrest, and the Violent Crimes Unit took him into custody within an hour.
Acting Chief Christopher Bailey has suspended Humphrey without pay and recommended termination to the police merit board.
“Children should trust that people in authority will protect them at all times. My prayers are with the victim and her family during this difficult time,” said Bailey.
