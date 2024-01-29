House Fire Kills One in Morgan County Sunday

MORGAN COUNTY — A person died over the weekend in Morgan County after a house fire broke out in a log cabin home. The incident occured on the 200 block of Arthur Road, near West Base Line Road and northwest of Paragon Sunday morning. Paragon Volunteer Fire Company was working the fire when the Martinsville Fire Department arrived, those crews battled the blaze for nearly 2 hours. While fighting the fire, a person was located and transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. A second person was found after the fire was extinguished. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
