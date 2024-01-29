21 People Arrested in Henry County Drug Bust

HENRY COUNTY, Ind—It was a Henry County Sheriff’s operation, with some help from State Police and New Castle PD. 21 people were arrested Friday night, with a majority being charged with dealing meth.
One person was busted for stealing a car, and 4 other people were slapped with charges of drug possession. The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office has to take care of the charging paperwork.
There were nearly 30 counts of dealing controlled substances ranging from Level 5 to Level 2 felonies.
“This successful multi-agency sweep is only the start to a new commitment of joint agency enforcement activity to ensure the well-being of our wonderful citizens of New Castle and all of Henry County,” said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975