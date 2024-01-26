Pacers Podcast: Midseason Report, Tyrese Haliburton Voted All-Star Starter, Pascal Siakam Acquired

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files podcast, the 2023-24 season is half over and there’s been defensive improvements. Plus, the Pacers dealt for All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton returns and then sits again (and has been voted All-Star starter), and CEO Rick Fuson announces his retirement.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

01:00: Haliburton being a starter, the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards for the 2024 All-Star game in Indy. Plus, his injury and brief return in Portland.

10:30: Pacers succeeding in acquiring Siakam, how it happened and his mindset joining the team.

32:55: Status report at the midway point and the defense ranking 17th over the last 15 games.

38:45: Longtime Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive Rick Fuson, the current CEO, to retire June 18.

45:20: Interview with former Indiana Sports Corp. president Ryan Vaughn about Fuson.

50:10: Second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin celebrated at Arizona, Indy's airport basketball court went viral and Commission Row opened.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

