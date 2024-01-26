Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel On Pacers, Haliburton

During Friday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Pacers and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who now leads the Phoenix Suns as their head coach, joined the show ahead of his team’s showdown with the Pacers that night.

Vogel, who led the Pacers from 2011-2016 and left with a 250-181 record, spoke about his impression of Indiana’s budding superstar Tyrese Haliburton.

“Tyrese Haliburton’s become one of the best players in the NBA. It’s that simple…He’s a wizard out there with the basketball, he sees things that no one else on the floor is seeing before they even happen, and he has the ability to deliver the basketball, he’s got great deception with his eyes. You never know where he’s going with it…He’s the head of the snake for their guys.”

Vogel also had plenty of praise for the way the front office has built the roster around Haliburton.

“I think that the team goes beyond Tyrese Haliburton…Kevin Pritchard and their front office have done a phenomenal job just drafting good talent. It’s not like they’re going to the top 3 in the lottery and drafting future stars, but they’re getting good player after good player after good player. Their young talent is really helping them win games, I think the addition of Siakam is going to really help them, and I think he’s a great fit next to my guy Myles Turner who I had in his rookie year, who I’m very, very fond of as a person and as a player. He’s just become one heck of a basketball player…Their future is bright, especially with Rick Carlisle coaching them up the way they’re doing it. I mean to be the number one offense in the league, and quite frankly to have an offensive rating that would, if [the] season finished today, would be the best in the history of the NBA, is just remarkable and speaks to Rick’s offensive mind.”

