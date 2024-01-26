Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors

Tony Katz has been emphasizing that the border is the most important issue in the United States. The border crisis took a new turn this week when Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to put up razor wire on the Texas – Mexico border after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden Administration. Tony agreed with the Abbott’s decision.

Greg Abbott is not violating the Supreme Court Ruling. The Supreme Court ruling stated that the Biden Administration can indeed cut through razor wire that has been put up by the State of Texas. It does not preclude Texas from putting up more razor wire.

24 Republican governors have publicly sided with the Texas Governor’s actions. Indiana Governor Holcomb has signed the joint letter of support with Texas but has yet to publicly share his personal opinions on the matter.

