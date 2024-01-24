Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was ejected with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter in Tuesday’s 114-109 loss to the defending champions the Denver Nuggets.

Carlisle’s ejection came after his brand-new player, Pascal Siakam, didn’t get a foul after he drove to the basket and attempted to lay it up over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Siakam took a hard fall on the play, and Carlisle clearly thought he was fouled. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce had to momentarily hold Carlisle back as he went off on the officials, before Carlisle was ejected.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Tony East of Forbes Sports and Locked On Pacers joined, and gave his thoughts on if Carlisle was specifically trying to send a message to his new player that he had his back.

“Smart messaging to do that, if that is the case. His exact quote was ‘I didn’t like what I was seeing out there at all, not one bit’ and I don’t necessarily think that was about the play of his team. They were winning! They were winning when he got tossed, right…yeah, come to bat for you new guy, show him you’ve got his back. Siakam’s already spoken highly of Carlisle last night, so I think that was a smart move even though that point could have mattered in a close game, the tech free throws, but it sends a good signal.”

Kevin Bowen from the morning show The Wake-Up Call w/KB & Andy also gave his thoughts on Carlisle’s ejection.

“I mean that was 0 to 60 in two seconds to get tossed there, so yeah I thought that was all defending your new star.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversations with Kevin, Tony and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post Was Carlisle’s Ejection About Supporting Siakam? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Was Carlisle’s Ejection About Supporting Siakam? was originally published on 1075thefan.com