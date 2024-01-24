Man Accused of Killing an Officer Not Eligible for Death Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing Indy Metro Police Officer Breann Leath may no longer be eligible for the death penalty.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that a motion has been filed to prevent Elliahs Dorsey from going on Death Row.

Leath was killed in April of 2020, and many others were injured in that incident. In January of 2021, the State of Indiana requested that Dorsey receive the death penalty for her murder.

Since that time, Dorsey’s defense team has sought to prove that he is mentally unstable.

They filed an insanity plea on his behalf last year, citing challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for clinical evaluations as reasons for the delay in filing the plea.

Now, the state has determined that Dorsey is not eligible for the death penalty.

In a statement, Michael Leffler – spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office – said, “This development comes after thoroughly reviewing the psychiatric evaluations from the two court-appointed doctors.”