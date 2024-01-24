Man Accused of Killing an Officer Not Eligible for Death Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing Indy Metro Police Officer Breann Leath may no longer be eligible for the death penalty.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that a motion has been filed to prevent Elliahs Dorsey from going on Death Row.
Leath was killed in April of 2020, and many others were injured in that incident. In January of 2021, the State of Indiana requested that Dorsey receive the death penalty for her murder.
Since that time, Dorsey’s defense team has sought to prove that he is mentally unstable.
They filed an insanity plea on his behalf last year, citing challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for clinical evaluations as reasons for the delay in filing the plea.
Now, the state has determined that Dorsey is not eligible for the death penalty.
In a statement, Michael Leffler – spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office – said, “This development comes after thoroughly reviewing the psychiatric evaluations from the two court-appointed doctors.”
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees