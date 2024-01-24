What Did You Say Joe?

Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have recently challenged the mental competency of Donald Trump, thinking that this might have traction with the voters.

But what did Joe say in this appearance yesterday?

While it’s true that Donald Trump confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, Tony Katz will not allow the left to challenge the competency of Trump while ignoring the elephant in the room at the White House.

I will not allow anyone to discuss competency without discussing Joe Biden

When Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about this garbled mess, she said that his speech was “fiery”. Totally laughable if it wasn’t so scary.

That wasn’t a fiery speech. That was a guy who didn’t have it all together and cannot put together his words. He has an idea of what he wants to do, but he doesn’t complete the sentence, he doesn’t finish the subject. He can’t.

It’s okay to get old, but they shouldn’t be the President.

