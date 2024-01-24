NWS: Braces for On-and-Off Showers in the Coming Days

INDIANAPOLIS — Dense fog blanketed the state, eventually wearing off, but forecasters say the fog will return, and it will rain on and off over the next couple of days.
“The dense fog advisories expired at about 10 am,” said National Weather Service forecaster Andrew White. “The big concern of the next 72 hours will be fog and rain and then fog returning tomorrow morning.”
The rain stopped early this morning but returned before 9, and it will rain intermittently throughout the day.
“We are not expecting much change in temperature; highs will be around 50 degrees or so,” added White. “Things look to continue in the 40s to 50s throughout the work week.”
White said the fog will return tonight.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees