Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Published on January 24, 2024

WIBC School Closings and Delays

Updated as of 6 A.M. 1/24/24

  • BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • DECATUR COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP. – Delayed 90 minutes
  • SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS – Delayed 90 minutes; Alt Pre-K
