Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Updated as of 6 A.M. 1/24/24
- BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- DECATUR COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP. – Delayed 90 minutes
- SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS – Delayed 90 minutes; Alt Pre-K
SEE ALSO
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees