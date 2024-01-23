Listen Live
Tony Katz

Man in His Underwear Wanders Into Dick Morris Newsmax Appearance

Can you say awkward?

Published on January 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

During Newsmax’s live Iowa Caucus coverage, a man in his underwear casually strolled into Dick Morris’ shot.

I can guarantee you that will never happen on my Livestream unless that man is Matt Bair

Listen to Tony’s humorous discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close