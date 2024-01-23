The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student

Attorneys Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer joined The Kendall and Casey Show to discuss the latest developments involving the special needs student who was forced to eat his own vomit at Brown Elementary in Brownsburg. Michael and Meyer claim new videos have surfaced involving additional abuse of the same child. The attorneys also discussed the pushback they are receiving from Brownsburg Community School Corporation to get information vital to the case, how the resignation of Superintendent Jim Snapp might alter the case, and their attempts to get school employees to come forward to offer additional information.